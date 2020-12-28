With the end of the year, France’s leading automaker Renault is offering huge discounts on the purchase of its best-selling hatchback car Kwid. You can save up to Rs 45,000 on the purchase of this car adorned with a very attractive look and strong engine capacity. Apart from this, the company is also offering many other benefits on this car.

The Renault Kwid is available in the market with two different engine options. In one of its variants, the company has used an engine of 0.8 liter capacity, which generates 54PS power and 72Nm torque. In the other variant, the company has used a 1.0-liter capacity engine that generates 68PS of power and 91Nm of torque. The car is available with a 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

Also read: Confirm: Tesla’s electric cars will be sold in India from next year! Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed

The company has also included many great features in this car which makes it different from its rival models. In this car, the company has given an 8.0-inch infotainment system, which can be connected to Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Apart from this, this car has keyless entry, reverse parking sensor, manual air condition and a 12V charger for the passengers in the back row.

As far as safety is concerned, the company has given features such as driver side airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution, speed alert system. This car is famous in the Indian market because of its special SUV look. This car normally gives mileage ranging from 22 to 24 kilometers per liter. The price of this car is between Rs 2.99 to Rs 5.12 lakh.

What is on offer: The company is offering a full cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the purchase of the new Renault Kwid, which is applicable only to select RXL AMT variants. At the same time, a cash discount of Rs 15,000 is being given on other variants. An exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given on this car.