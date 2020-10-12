Renault Tribar – ₹ 39,000 It is the company’s 7 seater car, which is about 4 meters in length. You can save up to Rs 39,000 on this car in October 2020. You can get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 9,000.

Renault Kwid – ₹ 49,000 It is the company’s small hatchback budget car. If you buy this car in October 2020, you can save up to Rs 49,000 on it. In India, this car competes with cars like Maruti Suzuki S – Preso, Datsun Redigo and Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Renault Duster Facelift – ₹ 1 Lakh The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on this car this month. In India, this car competes with cars like the Kia Celtos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Maruti Suzuki S Cross.

The festival season in India is not far away now, due to which almost all car makers are offering deals and discounts on their products. These discounts and offers will be available for the whole of October. Renault is also second to none. Renault is offering great discounts on its cars this month. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Renault Duster Facelift.