Since the German government doubled the premium for the purchase of an electric vehicle in Germany last July, sales have exploded. At the head, a little French, the Renault ZOE. ” The price difference with another vehicle is not too big and we want to make this experience »Testifies Jan Münchenberg, a German driver who has just taken the plunge.

Still some reservations …

Thanks to the ecological bonus, the brand’s sales representatives in Germany claim to sell three times as many vehicles. Nevertheless, some diehard drivers prefer to continue to opt for gasoline, the promise of “ zero pollution Being held while driving, but not during construction. The number of terminals is also still insufficient across the Rhine.