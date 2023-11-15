Until 31 December 2023 Zoe electric Zen can be purchased with a financing formula. Let’s find out the details of the promotion

Riccardo Rossi

Renault Zoe it is the electric small car from the Losanga company. Until December 31st it can be purchased with a Renault Renew financing formula, which requires an advance payment of 5,110 euros and the payment of 48 installments from 299 euros monthly.

external — Renault Zoe, long 4,087 mmis characterized by angular lines. At the front we find a small bonnet, full-LED headlights and the company logo which hides the charging door. In the lower part there is a large bumper and two side slits. The roof line is high, while the lower part of the bodywork is characterized by generously sized wheel arches. The rear is characterized by a large tailgate and LED headlights. See also Covid, stop to four matches in Serie A. Extraordinary League Council

engine and autonomy — Zoe is equipped with an electric motor 135 HP And 245 Nm of torque, powered by a 52 kWh battery. Below is the following information.

Autonomy: 386 km (Wltp)

Consumption: 177 kWh/km (Wltp)

Domestic socket 2.3 kW (single phase 10 A) (0-100%): 32 h

Wallbox 3.7 kW (single phase 16 A) (0-100%): 19 h

Wallbox 7.4 kW (single phase 32 A) (0-100%): 9 h 30′

Column 11 kW (three-phase 16 A) (0-100%): 6 h

Column 22 kW (three-phase 32 A) (0-100%): 3 h

Fast charging DC 50 kW (0-80%): 3h

DC fast charging 50 kW (0-80%): 1 h 10′

interior — The interiors follow the layout of modern Renaults with a digital instrument panel, combined with the easy link module, which depending on the trim level can measure 7 or 9.3 inches. Below the infotainment module there are physical controls for managing the climate control. The seats, based on the setup chosen, can be in fabric or fabric/Tep. The step of 2,588 mm guarantees good habitability for four passengers. The luggage capacity is between 338 and 1,225 litres. See also Angel di Maria: impressive World Cup tattoo

Technology — Renault Zoe is equipped with several driver assistance systems: cruise control, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera and automatic emergency braking. The car is equipped as standard with a 6.5 m Mode 3 charging cable with Type 2 socket.