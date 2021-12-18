The French company was among the first to focus on electric mobility with a car that has been the protagonist of the sector for ten years: the Zoe. Among the new car offers for December 2021 there is the promotion for the Renault Zoe E-Tech 100% Electric, which is offered with a monthly payment of 239 euros
There are manufacturers such as Renault who have been on the path of electric mobility for a long time and who have built a solid reputation and an appreciated range of products on it. The French brand has made a promotion valid for the entire month of December 2021 on the Renault Zoe E-Tech Zoe Life R110 with the Renault Easy formula, which provides for a price of 26,700. Example: 8,200 euro advance, 36 installments of € 238.39 and a Guaranteed Future Value (final installment) of € 13,809.60, for a maximum total mileage of 45,000 km. Optional Protected Financing and Pack Service including 3 years of theft and fire, 1 year of Driver Insurance, 3 year or 60,000 km extended warranty. By leaving the telephone number in the box below, you have the opportunity to be contacted by a consultant who will give further details on the active promotion and how to access the offer. The consultant will ask for some personal data to associate the promotion with the person concerned. The data released will not be disclosed and treated with the utmost care by the CheAutoCompro team. There will be no obligation to purchase the promotional car.
100% ELECTRIC RENAULT ZOE: THE DECEMBER 2021 PROMOTION
Launched on the market in 2013, the Renault Zoe is now in its second generation. Modern, functional and with an autonomy that in the versions with 52 kWh battery is close to 400 km. Renault seems to be clear about the need to develop a package of offers on new cars for December 2021 including that for the electric compact, which is offered with the interesting promotion. Inside stands the 9.3 “multimedia display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
