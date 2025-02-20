Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

Result Groupcloses 2024 with results that exceed the expectations of the company itself, highlighting its strong growth and records in its operational result and net financial position. In addition, the French brand ended 2024 with a solid portfolio of orders in Europe, with an approximate sales forecast of 2 months.

However, the automobile group registered a attributed net profit of 752 million euros in 2024which represents a 65.8% drop compared to 2,198 million euros of the previous year, according to the data presented this Thursday by Renault.

Record profitability

Group’s business figure increased Annual billingreaching the 56.2 billion euroswith a growth of 7.4% and 9.0% at constant exchange rates compared to 2023, a solid result driven by its three complementary brands, Renault, Dacia and Alpinecurrently growing.

In this line, the group shows a Historical operational margin in absolute value When ascending to 4.3 billion euroswhich represents 146 million euros more than in 2023 and an increase of 15% growth, excluding the impact of Horse, and 7.6% of the business figure.









On the other hand, the Treasury generation is located above financial perspectives of the car manufacturer. Thus, the net result starts from the group increases by 21% compared to 2023 by reaching 2.8 billion euros, excluding a total of 2,000 million euros from the impact of Nissan related to the loss of value in the assignments of shares of this brand, with the contribution of the same and with a loss of value of participation in Nissan. Therefore, the published net result is 800 million euros, according to the automobile company itself.

In this sense, the FRee cash-flow closes with 2.9 billion euros Faced with a financial perspective higher than or equal to 2.5 billion euros, thanks to a solid operational yield. In this way, the financial position has practically doubled in a year, when settling at 7,100 million euros as of December 31, 2024, increasing 3.4 billion euros compared to the previous period.

The company will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on April 30, the approval of a 2.2 euros dividend (19% more compared to the previous year), compared to 1.85 euros per share corresponding to exercise 2023.

Perspectives for 2025

Renault Group forecasts by 2025, taking into account market uncertainties, in particular due to the impact of the European CO₂ (CAFE) Emissions Regulations, are to achieve a 7% operational margin In the group, including approximately 1 point of negative evidence of CAFE, and a cash flow around 2,000 million euros compared to 2,900 million last year. Including, in the latter, 150 million euros in dividends of Financial Mobilize Services (MFS)compared to the 600 million euros of 2024, due to a minimum level of own funds necessary to comply with the solvency ratios of the European Central Bank and the qualification agencies.

As of next year, dividends distributed by MFS will return to in -line levels with their historical average, although it is subject to regulatory approval and the MFS Board of Directors.