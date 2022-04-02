In this year’s Formula 1 championship, several teams receive the supply of power units from the three major manufacturers present in the Circus: Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. The only exception, in this sense, is represented by theAlpinewhich it uses by itself Renault engines without any customer team. In this way, therefore, the French team enjoys total technical independence, which has its strengths and weaknesses; while the A522s of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon may have the disadvantage of a smaller number of data available – with these which could also be studied by adding them to teams that use the same engine – it is also true that, in the event of breakdowns, the latter can be repaired in less time than the competition.

Is being alone therefore a strength or a limitation? A question answered by the new team principal of the Enstone team, Otmar Szafnauer: “I think it’s marginally better, but not so much – explained the US manager former Aston Martin – the advantage is have no consideration for anyone who wants our motors. While some teams provide their power units to two or three teams, saying that most of the work is still focused on their own team, this is not true at all. The client teams also make their requests and push hard for them – he added – they want a certain type of cooling, the chassis installed in a certain way, and other questions that need to be answered. Sometimes there are compromises, and we don’t want to go down to them ”.

Despite these considerations, Szafnauer has in any case opened up the possibility of being able to deal with other teams eager for Renault engines, moreover famous for having allowed different realities – especially in the 90s and early 10s of 2000 with Red Bull – to be able to win various constructors ‘and drivers’ world titles: “Staying firmly in the field of hypothesis – He admitted – if someone came talk to us we would be fine happy to talk to them“.