Across the Apache Projectthe Renault team aims to reduce the noises on the roads using the sensors of their cars with which to map the most damaged roads and where there is more noise pollution.

Apache Project: How Renault Noise Reduction Works

With the Apache Project practically uses the technology already present on Renault. In fact, some new cars – including the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric – take advantage of noise cancellation technology commonly used in audio headphones. How does Renault’s innovation work? By means of acoustic sensors located on the side of the vehicle, an increase in noise is detected; the sound waves spread throughout the passenger compartment, reducing the sound emitted inside.

Antoine had a brilliant idea, asking himself the question: can the signals generated by power sensors be used for other purposes? And it is precisely this question that led to the creation of the Apache project to analyze road noise, creating an acoustic map of the latter. The statistics that will be collected will then be processed in a detailed and precise manner on where the “incriminated” points are located, in order to produce accurate reports regarding the noisiest and therefore worst roads.

Therefore, Fadida Hrird, a geomatics student at the University of CY Cergy Paris, created a special program that uses various information, including the proximity of places such as hospitals, schools, etc., to create new maps to determine the impact of roads on inhabited areas.

With the Apache project there will be a significant reduction in CO2 emissions

Antoine and Hrird’s investigations confirmed that there is a direct relationship between noise and CO2 emissions. Apache project can define costs and environmental savings associated with road rehabilitation, and also determine how long road construction prices will be reduced due to the reduction in CO2 emissions.

Statistics show that for every euro invested in roads, between 17 and 20 euros are saved in social costs due to noise. According to Thomas Antoine, for example, the renovation of the Paris ring road could reduce noise by four times and save 16,000 tons of CO2 per year in four years.

Apache Project, for a better road surface and less noise

According to the World Health Organization, 20 million Europeans are protesting because of environmental pollution, and 8 million have trouble sleeping because of traffic noise. Silent electric vehicles can alleviate this problem, but they won’t solve it permanently.

Urban pollution is not only from exhaust fumes but also from the noise caused by passing cars.

The noise produced by combustion engines is only a small part of noise pollution. 80% of road noise is caused by the rolling noise of tires. For this reason, when road conditions are in a bad state, the noise inside and outside the vehicle will increase. In this perspective, in 2018 Thomas Antoine, Expert Leader Noise & Vibration Technology (noise and vibration engineer) of Renault Grouphas developed The Apache Projectwhich allows you to map road conditions in order to identify areas that require road resurfacing in order to optimize it.

The Renault Group, always one step ahead

Renault is a brand that invests heavily in electric. In addition to the Mégane, the company also offers other fully electric models such as the Twingo Electric and Zoe. The carmaker is also expanding its range of electric vehicles, also offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Renault And famous For his modern and attractive designwhich makes its cars recognizable and attractive, equipped with the latest technologiessuch as: cutting-edge driver assistance systems, infotainment and connectivity. The interiors of the cars signed Renault, are very comfortable and spaciouswith a pleasant driving experience. The car manufacturer in question also offers a wide range of efficient engines – both traditional and electric -, in order to reduce consumption and emissions. Finally, as regards the quality-price ratio, it turns out to be really excellent, making its cars accessible to a wide audience.

The article Renault with the “Apache” project for noise reduction comes from newsauto.it.

#Renault #Apache #project #noise #reduction