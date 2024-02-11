Renault's Horse division, specialized in the development of internal combustion engines, will work on a new turbodiesel engine and new endothermic technologies together with the Dumarey group, previously known as the Punch Group. The 2.0 diesel unit could be used primarily for medium-sized commercial vehicles, to replace the current version that equips the Renault Trafic and Nissan NV400 while meeting the specifications required by the Euro 7 regulation.

Focus on hydrogen too?

The right to sell the future engine will remain with Horse but Dumarey will still have the ability to integrate the new diesel into the platforms of other car manufacturers. The agreement signed by the company and the Renault group will also serve as the basis for other collaborations between the two companies, with the possible use of hydrogen as a fuel for internal combustion engines. Currently Dumarey also has a research and development center in Italy, at the former General Motors engineering hub in Turin and is active on hydrogen technologies thanks to the Hydrocells brand.

Horse and Renault's vision of combustion engines

The Horse division is working on various fronts, for example together with Geely's Aurobay, with which a joint venture should be established by February. The agreement between the parties would lead to the production of 4 million engine units per year in factories distributed globally, with the possible entry of Aramco into the company.