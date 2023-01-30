The French automaker Renault will reduce its participation in the Japanese company Nissan to 15% of the capital, against 43.4% currently, after three months of negotiations to review the balance of forces between the groups.

“The ambition is to reinforce alliance ties and maximize value creation for all parties involved”, including new projects in Latin America, informs a joint statement.

This is a major reorganization of the conditions of association between the two groups, which since the beginning of their alliance in 1999 have seen great periods, but also serious crises of confidence, in particular after the fall of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in 2018.

Renault and Nissan will each own 15% of the other group’s capital, “with the obligation to retain their stake, as well as the obligation to establish a cap on their holdings,” the statement said.

The French group, however, will not immediately sell the rest of its shares in Nissan (28.4%) because its market value is much lower than the price currently recorded in its accounts.

In addition, to avoid significant writedowns, Renault will transfer the package to a trust fund based in France, where the voting rights corresponding to these shares will be “neutralized” for most decisions, the French company said in the statement.

Renault will continue to receive dividends on these shares until the sale, for which no specific deadline has been set.

At the same time, Nissan will invest in Ampere, Renault’s future electric car division, to become a “strategic shareholder”, the Japanese group said.

New operational projects are also planned between Renault and Nissan in Latin America, India and Europe, according to the statement.

Agreements on the various issues “are being finalized” and still need to be approved by the boards of directors of each automaker.