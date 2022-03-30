More than a month after the start of the Russian invasion in Ukrainethe group Renault continues to live in a surreal situation. The French company holds the majority of the shares in the group AvtoVAZ, which is the automotive entity that manages the Lada brand. The dilemma in Paris is soon said: better resist, in the storm of sanctions, waiting for the war to end? Or would it be more sensible to abandon this business, despite the investments made even in the recent past? It is not an easy problem for the CEO Luca De Meo.

According to Bloomberg reports, Renault is exploring a solution that could lead it to finally get out of the Russian shallows, entrusting AvtoVAZ to a different fate than expected. The idea would be to transfer his share package to a local investor, so as to no longer have legal responsibilities with the Russian auto group., and with its 45,000 employees. Such a decision should be taken with great caution, considering, for example, that the Moscow factory is wholly owned by Renault.

It will certainly not be possible to transfer the shares to the shareholder Rostec, because it is currently a company sanctioned by Western countries. AvtoVAZ’s business is worth 2.2 billion euros: it is unthinkable to lose it out of the blue, nor to entrust it to unclear interlocutors. Among other things, all this comes after a good period for Russian brands, given that in 2021 AvtoVAZ recorded a local growth of 8.7%, thanks to Lada which holds about 22% of the local market.

Renault’s first concrete investment took place in 2008, when Losanga acquired 25% of the group. In the following years, Renault’s commitment increased considerably, to bring Rostec’s share down to just 25%. For now, the possibility of selling Russian brands has been excluded, both for timing reasons (not a business that is resolved in an amen) and for reasons of expediency: who would have the strength to acquire these brands in a situation like the current one and with such an important outlay? Should Renault break away from the Russian market, it would certainly find itself in a weaker financial situation, and this is a factor to be taken into strong consideration.