De Meo defined it as a difficult but necessary and above all responsible choice that of Renault to sell the total shares it held in Renault Russia to the city of Moscow and its 67.69% stake in Autovaz to the Central Institute for research and development of automobiles and engines. The operation, which provides for an option in favor of the Losanga company which it will be able to exercise over the next six years to acquire the shares of Autovaz again, clearly in full compliance with the rules in force and if the global situation permits it, has been completed. for the symbolic figure of 1 ruble.

Many have wondered what the next steps Renault will take after leaving the Russian market. And the Corriere della Sera on newsstands this morning tries to tidy up. First of all, the company will bring home the 50 French citizens operating in Autovaz. And it has already questioned the entire strategy that involved Russia itself, with the imminent presentation of an unprecedented range of products dedicated to this market. As for sales, the farewell to the Russian market is a serious blow for Renault, if we calculate that we are talking about the second largest market for the Lozenge after the French one: now all activities they will be concentrated more in Europe and in emerging countries, like all of Latin America. The development of these regions is the main reason that sees the separation of thermal activities from electrical ones, with the creation of two distinct entities that can operate worldwide.

Finally, there is the chapter to address the alliance with Nissan. Precisely for this reason, De Meo, accompanied by the president of the alliance Jean-Dominique Senard, the manager in charge Pierre Fleuriot and the head of Mitsubishi Motors, Takao Kato, has been in Tokyo for more than a week for the first personal meeting since at the head of Renault with the management of Nissan: the number one of the Losanga company is convinced that new expectations can be opened and above all a new chapter of an alliance that has never been fully consolidated.