New details emerge relating to the joint venture set up by Renault and Volvo, called Flexis SAS. In fact, the Losanga group has announced that as part of this collaboration the establishment of Sandouville will put its skills at the service of the new JV and will produce the new generation of by 2026 100% electric vans equipped with a connected electronic platform.

A few days ago, i Renault leaders they expressed the plans relating to this new joint venture to some of the highest interested French political leaders: in particular, during a visit to the Norman site, the CEO of the Renault Group Luca de Meo and the Industrial and Quality Director of Losanga Thierry Charvet they presented the future plans of the company and the factory to Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and to Édouard Philippe, mayor of Le Havre and President of the urban community Le Havre Seine Métropole.

As mentioned, the heart of the initiatives that Renault is preparing to undertake at the French Sandouville plant concerns the production of 100% electric commercial vehicles: to support this new activity, a hiring plan has been announced with the offer of 550 seats of work over the next four years, and a investment of 300 million euros by 2026.

“The award of the new project is a rrecognition of skills and commitment of the women and men of the plant – declared Charvet – Producing this generation of electric commercial vehicles, revolutionary in terms of design and destined to change the face of logistics of the future, opens a new era here in Sandouville. It is a source of pride for us, but also a challenge that we hope to take on on this historic site, with the ambitious aim of continuing to be a point of reference in the sector”.