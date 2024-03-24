Renault and Volvo join forces in the field of electric commercial vehicles. The two car manufacturers have made it known that they have obtained the necessary information regulatory authorizations to officially launch their new company: the goal of the new company is to develop a new generation of fully electric vans based on a Software Defined Vehicle architecture (SDV) and related services. The announcement follows the previous binding agreements signed on 6 October last year.

Renault and Volvo, new joint venture

What do we know about this new company? First of all that will be called Flexis SAS, which will be based in France, and also which, according to Renault, “it will respond to the growing needs for efficient and decarbonised urban logistics”. In concrete terms: investments are planned by the two car manufacturers involved for 600 million euros (300 million each) over the next three years. But not only.

New generation electric vans

In fact, Renault itself has made it known that “The CMA CGM Group has confirmed its interest in making a strategic investment of up to 120 million euros in Flexis SAS through PULSE, its 1.5 billion euro investment fund which aims to promote the decarbonisation of the logistics value chain”. Little or nothing is known about the future range of electric vans that will be created by this new company: only production expected to start in 2026as for which models will see the light, the two giants will come out at a later date.