In recent weeks Renault announced the creation of the new one Electric Twingocode name Legend, which will be presented on the market with a very interesting list price, less than 20,000 euros. A rare commodity in a segment in which the cost of selling cars still represents an obstacle to the spread of battery-powered vehicles: just think that, according to JATO Dynamics, the average retail price of an EV in Europe in the first half of 2023 was of over 65,000 euros, compared to just over 31,000 euros in China.

Partnership with Volkswagen?

However, we know that Renault will not produce the new electric Twingo alone: ​​the Losanga car manufacturer is in fact looking for a partner with which it can join forces to develop this new model, the company's objective is to choose him before the end of the year. Among the possible candidates, the name of stands out Volkswagen: Renault confirmed that it is in talks with several car manufacturers about a possible partnership, without however specifying which ones. And even Volkswagen itself refused to comment on the indiscretion, launched by Reuters.

Waiting for confirmation

Only a few months ago the German giant illustrated the details for the development of a fully electric vehicle in the design phase which will be on sale for around 25,000 euros to be launched by 2025, also mentioning the fact that it is working on another electric vehicle, this one for 20,000 euros. But there were already details about this model at the time very limited. The possibility that it was the new electric Twingo from Renault is gaining ground at this point: we will certainly know more in the coming weeks.