In the 80s, at Renault there were restless minds that spoke of a future model of a small urban car. Various ideas come to mind in the management design office to

low cost city car. Many of them do not even go beyond a few drawings…

And yet another project, born while the future Clío was being prepared, will be the W 60. It is the work of the young

Jean-Pierre Ploue, newcomer to the design department of the brand (and that years later, in 1999, will be the author of the aesthetic change of Citroën). Ploue traces the lines of a small city car. The result is very innovative. The rear part, with the hatch, is practically vertical and, seen in profile, the line of the front hood and the windshield is a single line, without any break. It is a pure minivan. The half moon headlights are also very original.

However, the project is frozen and will not go further for the time being. The Régie is not in good financial health and cannot embark on a project of this type whose consequences are still uncertain. The model is kept in a garage near Versailles whose key is in the hands of two people.

A year later, on November 7, 1986, another project was presented to Georges Besse, CEO of Renault. It is one more “successor” to the Renault 4 L, presented by the CGT. Besse had launched a tough turnaround plan that meant plant closures and more than twenty thousand layoffs. The leaders of the union, which criticized the cuts in Europe and the expansion plans in the United States (Renault was a major shareholder of American Motors) are sure that a new 4L, simple to build and powered by the engine of the Superfive, can save the mark. The project is discarded by the CEO of Renault.

At eight twenty-five in the evening of November 17, in the Parisian neighborhood of Montparnasse, several shots ring out. George Besse’s body lies on the sidewalk in the driveway of his house. The murder is attributed to the ultra-left terrorist group, Action Directe.

Raymond Lévy succeeds Besse as head of the diamond firm. Everything seems to indicate that the basic small car project is definitely buried, but there are those at Renault who continue to believe in it. However, we will have to wait…

The key of Le Quement



At the end of 1987, Patrick le Quément took over as chief designer of Renault, replacing the historic Gaston Juchet. At the inauguration ceremony, the W60 model is mentioned and one of the two garage keys falls into his hands.

Le Quément makes several sketches to review the proportions and design of the front and rear of the W60. Jean-Pierre Ploué and Thierry Métroz get down to business.

Ploué’s W60 prototype next to the already final Twingo /



In December 1988, a model accompanied by its technical and economic sheet, is presented to the management of Renault. While the analysis concludes that the project is unprofitable, the model makes a strong impression on several of the Régie’s officials (including President Lévy) while another party prefers a more conventional new design, particularly with regard to the frontal. Raymond Lévy, however, decides to give it another chance.

In January 1989, now under the code name X06, the green light was given to the future model and Yves Dubreil was appointed project manager, who had to do everything possible, and even impossible, to make it profitable. The bet is complicated because in a small car the margins are very small.

economy and imagination



The suppliers work directly on the development of the parts, according to the “Design to cost” principle. And engineers search every last corner for elements that can serve them. Thus they opted for the old Cléon-Fonte engine, a four-cylinder born in 1962 and used from the R8 to the Clio, passing through the R4, the R5 and the Supercinco. To adapt it to the new anti-pollution standards, Magnetti-Marelli developed a single point injection that replaces the carburettor. Thus obtained in this 1.2, 55 CV and emissions within the requirements of the standards.

The Cléon-Fonte engine, a 30-year-old classic that has been updated /



And they resort to imaginative solutions such as the one chosen to reduce the cost of the always expensive electrical circuit. Thus, to cut, the harness only goes through the left side and ends the turn in the right pilot. That is the reason why the Twingo of that first generation had an antenna planted in the left mirror. It wasn’t an invention of stylists, it’s just that there was no cable going all the way to the ceiling. It also did not have power steering. And a left-hand drive version is shelved for export to the UK.

Every detail is thoroughly analyzed to save money and at the same time offer good solutions, such as the seats. Instead of a structure on which foam is fixed, dressed in fabric or leather, and fixed with stitching, for the future model the seats are molded and the fabric is glued to the foam according to the method used by Ford in the Fiesta. MKII, in which Le Quément had intervened.

On March 31, 1989, Dubreil’s team presented its conclusions to Renault management, which issued its verdict on April 7 and gave the go-ahead to the X06 project. However, there are opponents to it such as Louis Schweitzer, who argues that the four billion francs needed to launch X06 should be spent on another project.

The design of the Twingo responds to that of a pure minivan /



Part of the management pushes to revise the lines of the X06, in particular to erase the anthropomorphic side of the headlights and the front face. Le Quément does not give in and writes a letter to Raymond Lévy, in which he states: “the greatest risk would be not to take it” and “I prefer an instinctive style to marketing without imagination”. Lévy, already committed to the cause of X06, takes a chance and decides not to change anything.

Paris Salon 1992



When the Twingo is presented at the Paris Salon in October 1992, Renault has not only managed to make a profitable car from the point of view of production without being “poor”, but also different: the public is surprised not only by the original exterior but also by the interior, the work of Gérard Gauvry.

Before the driver, only the steering wheel and an (excessively) small screen dedicated to the temperature indicators of the coolant, oil or battery. The speedometer migrates to the center of the dashboard where it is displayed in digital mode (very visible) as well as the fuel level, odometer and clock. And the lighting, ventilation and heating controls in a fluorescent green color are very striking.

The sliding rear stick, a great and much copied ‘trick’ /



But there is still more. The key word, now widely used to the point of abuse, is modularity: the rear bench can be slid, to favor the trunk or the space for the knees of the occupants of the rear seats, according to the needs of each moment, something that other brands have copied and offer today, thirty years later, in high-end models. At just 3.43 meters long, passengers in the second row of a Twingo, with its seat reclined to the maximum, enjoyed the same inches for their legs as in a 4.71-meter R25. Access to these rear seats is easy both due to the size of the door and a practical control that allows you to tilt the front seats with one hand, and even with your foot.

sensations



The truth is that inside the first generation of the Twingo, both when it was released and today, it is difficult to imagine that we are in a car of only 3.43 meters. The riding position is something special: if we get to the pedals well, the arms are a little too stretched out.

And the first feeling in gear is that of a dynamic, agile car, with a good recovery capacity in the first three gear ratios, and the engine noise is very present in the interior when accelerating. The shift control is precise but a bit hard. The filtering capacity of the suspensions is correct. Both the adjusted length (although it is a wide car to which the prominent rear-view mirrors are added) and the radius of guro, make it very manageable in the city and easy to park.

A dashboard with the speedometer in the center and the controls in neon colors /



As for the road, the Twingo of this first generation gives the driver good feelings for such a small car, something that its aforementioned width helps. On the straight it was and is a car with a good ability to maintain the trajectory, with little sensitivity to the wind, and in curves it was fun, with little body roll, a front end that grips the asphalt, precise steering and braking distances in the middle Together, it conveys confidence. The developments of the fourth and fifth speed, too long, make it necessary to play with the change.

Aware that the main criticism would focus on its possible danger in the event of an impact, Renault would broadcast a video of a crash between the Twingo and a heavy Safrane (the flagship of the brand, successor to the 25, which also appeared in 1992) in all the news on television, to show that the shape and size were not a problem.

Of that first generation (consisting of four phases) Renault, which planned to produce 1.4 million units…, managed to sell no less than sales of 2.4 million.

Its production, in France, ends in 2007, although it continues in Colombia, some hundred thousand more units, until 2012.

By the way, the French Socialist Party will give a green Twingo to President Mitterrand at his farewell in 1995.

The first generation Twingo was cool, innovative, a real lesson in how to make a truly revolutionary small car. In June 2007, a much more conventional second generation is presented, something else. We will have to wait for the third and current one, born in 2014, to return to the path of originality.

By the way, I almost forgot, Twingo’s name is a contraction of «Twist», «Swing» and «Tango». You see, a combination of dances, of music that made a lot of money…