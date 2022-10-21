The third quarter ended in an extremely positive way for Renault Group. Starting from the growth in turnover, equal to + 20.5% compared to the same period last year, for a total of 9.8 billion euros. Much of this, around € 9 billion, comes from Auto branch: in this case we are facing an increase of 21.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021, with the worldwide sales of the Lozenge which amounted to 481,000 vehicles.

As for the individual models and individual brands of the group, the happy notes come more or less from everywhere. Certainly from Renault Megane E-tech Electric, which has already recorded over 37,000 orders since its launch in the second quarter, of which 75% in the higher trim levels and around 85% in the more powerful engine, but also from Renault Arkana, which scored over 60,000 orders during the year, of which 60% in the E-Tech version and 60% in the private channel. The new Austral also deserves a mention at Renault, whose marketing is only in its infancy and which marks the return of the Losanga in the C-SUV segment. In general, the E-Tech range made up of electric and hybrid models, it accounted for 38% of Renault’s passenger car sales in Europe in the first nine months of 2022, up 12% over the same period in 2021.

Moving to Daciaimportant are the results obtained by Jogger, which recorded over 65,000 orders in 2022, with a mix of 60% in the higher set-ups in Europe and over 50% in the LPG version and in the 7-seater version. Good as always Sandero, which is confirmed as the best-selling vehicle to individuals in Europe, and the small Spring, which with over 45,000 orders in Europe in 2022 is the third best-selling electric vehicle to individuals in the Old Continent. As for Alpinefinally, orders have increased by 68% since the beginning of the year, with 78% of requests for high-end fittings and highly successful limited series. Not only that: the 100 units of the A110 Jean Rédélé and the first 110 units of the A110 R were all booked in less than two hours.