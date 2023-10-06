A triple alliance, for a future of sustainable and electrified mobility. The protagonists of the agreement are the Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group, the subject of the partnership is a new generation of electric vans: what led to the birth of this collaboration was explained well by Renault, highlighting how “climate change accelerates the need for a transition towards electrificationand future regulations on CO2 emissions, relating to freight transport and access to cities, are profoundly transforming the logistics ecosystem.”

The formation of the company

Furthermore, according to the latest forecasts, by the end of the decade, the European market for green vans will triple, a trend that will particularly affect the e-commerce and rental, both already experiencing strong growth. So the Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM Group are taking the field side by side: the result will result in a completely new company, which will operate with its own identity and will be based in Franceand which will officially be born at the beginning of next year.

Renault and Volvo take center stage

In particular, the Renault Group and Volvo Group have signed binding agreements for the launch of this new company, in which they will initially hold 50% shares: there is talk of the desire to invest 300 million euros each over the next three years. CMA CGM Group has instead signed a letter of intent non-binding with the other two companies to join the new entity, investing 120 million euros through PULSE, effectively its energy fund designed to accelerate the decarbonisation of the transport and logistics sectors.

New zero emission vans

The heart of this new company will be the creation of a new generation of 100% electric vans: in particular, this is a new family of completely electric and software defined vehicles, the production of which will start starting from 2026. Underpinning these new battery-powered vans is a new one fully electric platform designed for light commercial vehicles, which according to Groupe Renault “It will offer high modularity for different body types at low cost and will be a game-changer for safety requirements.”