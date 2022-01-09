W.o We do not want to be inferior to one another when the new engine world proclaimed in real life and the old engine world that has been banned into retirement meet. The Opel Zafira described by the esteemed colleague is electric, its battery is sufficient for almost 200 kilometers at a speed of 110, and then there are 45 minutes of charging time. At the same time, we were using a Renault Trafic Grand Combi Blue dci 150 EDC Spaceclass, which is a dislocation in terms of language, but in terms of content means: surprisingly smooth-running 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel with 150 hp, which can travel a mere 1000 kilometers at 140 km / h completed two five-minute refueling stops. 8.2 liters of average consumption are in the logbook. In other words: while it is still charging in Basel, we are almost in Nice.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Now such a trip is more the exception than the daily rule, and range may not be all the luck of the driver. But that is a relaxing feeling, especially since large families with up to eight members or half a soccer team including training bags are transported in a 5-meter-long and 2.3-ton bus. Or, in our case, twelve pairs of skis for the annual ski test of technology and engine.

The journey succeeds as expected, on the route he proves to be a confident, relatively quiet and unspectacular running companion. The propulsion succeeds via a double clutch automatic with only six gears, which however shifts and operates quite comfortably. We cannot recommend trying to remove the sliding rear three-seater bench, at least not without asking two or three buddies from the bodybuilding studio. And unfortunately only one sliding door opens as standard.









Photo gallery



Renault Trafic in the test

:



The eternal expanses



Incidentally, the French serve an interior with no frills, it may look a little gray, together with the screen that is now considered small, but everything is well at hand and can be operated without studying computer science. The Trafic, which is extensively enriched with comfort ingredients as a Grand Combi, comes to 59,000 euros and asks two questions: Do you always have to choose a VW Bus or a Mercedes V-Class? And is the time already ripe for the electric?