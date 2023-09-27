The new Renault Trafic Van will be available in 2024 as a fully electricexpanding the range of Renault electric commercial vehicles, which also includes the Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric and the Master E-Tech Electric. Thanks to one 52 kWh battery, the Trafic Van offers a range of up to 297 km according to the test cycle WLTP.

Renault Trafic Electric Van dimensions, characteristics

The Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is the new electric version of a vehicle that has dominated the vehicle segment light vans in Europe for over 40 years.

Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric 100% electric

This new vehicle is therefore available in two different lengths (5.08 m and 5.48 m), two heights (1,967 m and 2,498 m), and a load capacity up to 8.9 m³ in the van versions. But that’s not all, the Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is ready to drag heavy loads with a towing capacity of 920kg.

Cargo space and mobile office

The load capacity of the new electric Trafic varies from 5.8 m³ to 8.9 m³ in the van versions, with a payload of 1.1 tons. The loading length instead reaches up to 4.15 m (in the extended L2 version with through bulkhead for the transport of “long loads”).

The loading length is up to 4.15 m

Inside the cabin the Renault Trafic has 88 liters of space for objects, of which 19.7 liters in the console, 14.6 liters in the doors and 54 liters in the rear bench; There are many possibilities for organizing your mobile workspace. Furthermore, thanks to the option that allows you to transform the glove compartment into a drawer “Easylife” with sliding opening, practicality is at its maximum.

The passenger compartment transforms into a mobile office

But perhaps the most amazing feature is the ability to transform the cabin into a real one “mobile office”. By folding the central seat, the backrest transforms into a desk complete with space for a notepad or a small table for breaks.

Engine, battery and autonomy

The new Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is powered by a electric motor from 90 kW (122 HP) with a couple of 245 Nm. The mode Echo, which regulates the vehicle’s power, guarantees optimal use of the autonomy. With a lithium-ion battery 52 kWh, this van has an autonomy of up to 297 km in the WLTP test cycle.

Trafic Van E-Tech Electric Trafic Van E-Tech Electric rear 3/4 Trafic Van E-Tech Electric rear door open Trafic Van E-Tech Electric Charging cable Front seats Mobile office Cassone Load long object Cockpit dashboard Instrument panel display Infotainment display New Trafic Van E-Tech Electric

Furthermore, the Renault Trafic battery is covered by a warranty 8 years or 160,000 km. During this period, it is replaced free of charge if the capacity drops below below 70% of the SoH nominal value.

AC and DC charging

As regards the charging operation, the Trafic Van E-Tech Electric is supplied as standard with two on-board charger options: a charger 7 kW AC single phaseideal for charging at home, and a charger 22 kW AC for quick charging at public stations. The latter allows you to recover 50 km of autonomy (according to the WLTP cycle) in approx 25 minutes.

There is also an on-board charger available 50 kW direct current to offer additional charging options. The system ARBS (Adaptive Regenerative Brake System) instead optimizes energy recovery during braking.

Type 2 cable for AC charging

Furthermore, the electric Renault Trafic van is fully connected thanks to the smartphone app MyRenault and the multimedia system Renault Easy Link, both standard on all trim levels. These electric vehicle-specific connected services allow you to schedule charging of the battery and to monitor its status remotely, to prepare the passenger compartment for heat or coolness before leaving, to easily find charging stations along the route and even calculate the reachable destinations based on the remaining battery life.

Photo Renault Trafic Van E-Tech Electric

