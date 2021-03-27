Renault has unveiled its new Trafic range for transporting people, composed of two models, with the aim of multiplying the uses. The Renault Trafic In its Combi versions, for public transport, and SpaceClass, for transporting VIP customers, it reinforces its DNA with an even more dynamic design, an optimized interior, a wider range of engines and even more safety.

In addition to the aesthetic renovation, exterior and interior, the new Trafic Combi and New SpaceClass They now propose three Blue dCi engines to cover the multiple uses of their customers. Equipped with Stop & Start technology, the range is compatible with the new regulations set by the Euro 6D FULL standard.

In the basic range, the new Blue dCi 110 engine is proposed coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Higher in the range we find the new Blue dCi 150, which gains 5 hp, with 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed EDC automatic. Finally, the Blue dCi 170 engine is still available with a 6-speed EDC automatic transmission.

The 6-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission offered on both 150 hp and 170 hp engines improves comfort and responsiveness with a clean and fast response to gear changes. It is based on the alternation of its odd and even clutches and the direction and preselection of speeds.

For professionals and individuals



The Renault Trafic Combi is especially designed for people transport professionals (companies or communities) and large families. Responds to a demand for a certain number of places and modularity, without compromising comfort or volume.

For its part, the SpaceClass variant meets the expectations of the most demanding drivers and passengers, who seek versatility, space and exclusive comfort.

Tourism and VIP transport specialists will be able to enjoy its Signature version, with leather upholstery and a “business class” space. Effortlessly transforms into a true mobile salon (which can accommodate up to five people face to face) with its removable center table and its individual swivel and slide seats.

In order not to forget anyone, clients in search of evasion have the Escapade version. Designed as a leisure vehicle, it transforms into a bed (up to 1.90 m in length) thanks to its convertible bench. Equipped with a removable table and an additional light on the side, it is the ideal companion for unlimited getaways.

Renovated exterior



They feature a new horizontal hood and vertical grille for added power. At the same time, the design gains in finesse with more discreet bumpers, and also in expressiveness with new full LED headlights, linked together by a chrome line. The light signature in the form of C (C-Shape) has been updated.

In its Combi and SpaceClass versions, it incorporates new 17-inch alloy wheels (diamond in SpaceClass) and more elegant trims. The new electric mirrors and the body-colored side guards add more harmony to the whole. Chrome accents around the fog lights complete its new look.

The cabin has been completely remodeled. It offers the best headroom in the segment at 935 millimeters. The cockpit storage space capacity, up to 86 liters, has been optimized with a better distribution of them. Being offered in two lengths, New Trafic Combi and New SpaceClass allow up to nine people to be transported with a boot volume of up to 1.8 m³.

In its Combi and SpaceClass versions, aims to be more technological and proposes a new 8-inch touch screenas well as an induction smartphone charger. Connectivity is updated thanks to the latest Renault EASY LINK multimedia system with navigation, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Trafic Combi and New SpaceClass are equipped with aids to state-of-the-art driving– Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Alert, and Blind Spot Alert. Yet another safety first: the front airbag on the right-hand side is adapted for two passengers.