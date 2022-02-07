We are in a world where maximum competitiveness reigns, numbers, objectives and targets to be achieved with a hectic life where the image is often in front of everything. But who stops for a moment to help, listen, reassure and act towards someone in difficulty? It is not easy to find people engaged in this. It is not often that someone devotes their time (and a few small resources) to be close to a friend in need.

Renault does charity

An initiative worthy of praise that undertaken by a car manufacturer who has actively moved to do good through a concrete activity of charity. They are the French of the Renault group which through its Italian branch have started a collaboration with Every child is my child Onlus. It is an association onlus born in 2017, chaired by the actress Anna Foglietta based in Rome which aims to protect younger and needy children.

At beneficial activities of this Onlus, Every child is my child Onlus, actors, directors, musicians, athletes and public figures participate, who often support national and international organizations in defense of civil rights of children promoting awareness and information campaigns aimed at individuals but also public entities, institutions or private companies.

Specifically, we try to encourage an activity of fundraiser for charity activities in support of children in a state of economic difficulty or social hardship.

Renault has decided to support “Every child is my child Onlus”, sharing the value of solidarity and “do good” concretely with a little one contribution for the “Plaster School Project “ (Scuola Patch), a project aimed at supporting the education of children who are victims of the Syrian war. As? Through the creation of a school a Reyhanlia Turkish refugee camp hosting Syrian children.

“But those who do charity should do it without even waving it to the right and left“Says Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italy”and instead we finally wanted to make it known above all to sensitize everyone to help those in difficulty “.

Charity playground in Rome created by Renault and Sodicam

Renault Italia, through the team of Sodicam Italya related company that carries out testing and technical analysis of products, has chosen to commit itself concretely also by assembling the wooden structures of a playground to be allocated to the children of some Roman shelters, such as The New Ark, The Roof and Small Steps.

The Renault Group collaborates with Every child is my child Onlus in the charity project “United to do good”

The New Ark, in particular, is a reality of solidarity born in 2007 to welcome and accompany single mothers with children and other people in situations of vulnerability both with structured services such as the family-home o social housing, both with projects and interventions for work and housing integration, to favor the exit from social economic and personal disadvantage and the development of balanced reciprocity and social interdependence.

Renault with Every child is my child Onlus

“We have always thought that our mission is much more to connect and bring human beings together than to connect places; we are really happy and proud to participate to some extent in the praiseworthy project of the Plaster School, making a small contribution to Every child is my child Onlus, because we believe that generosity is part of the founding values ​​of the Renault brand, which has meaning in its DNA of responsibility – he has declared Raffaele FusilliCEO of Renault Italia.

Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italy

Furthermore, today we are inaugurating a playground for children, created entirely by our Sodicam Italia boys on the occasion of a recent team building, which we donate to three family homes in the city of Rome. It is our way to demonstrate, with a concrete action, the support to these realities that operate daily in the social sector, accompanying the most fragile categories towards inclusion and the affirmation of their human dignity “.

Renault with Every child is my child Onlus and Anna Foglietta

“It is wonderful to see how thanks to solidarity we have managed to build these wonderful structures and to create this network of collaboration – the words of Anna Foglietta – the creative process that led to all this is driven by passion and the desire to give children happiness.

A spectacular Anna Foglietta whose message conveyed to us to do good and to be “honest” particularly struck us, honestythat moral quality thanks to which one respects others and acts loyally towards one’s neighbor with the utmost rectitude.

“Over the years Everychild has tried to do just that: to give a smile where it wasn’t and it’s always exciting for me and for us to meet people who want to do the same and who are so close to the world of childhood. Our slogan is “every child is our child” where no child is different from the other and nobody must be forgotten ”!

The actress Anna Foglietta, who chairs the Every child is my child Onlus Association

“Welcoming and not leaving anyone behind, starting with girls and boys, this is the goal of a community that goes forward united and in solidarity to make the territory grow and develop. – he has declared Paola AngelucciCouncilor for Mobility, Public Works and Municipal School of Rome IX – for this reason we have enthusiastically welcomed the Renault initiative which, together with Every child is my child Onlus, has chosen Roman and Municipio IX EUR realities that commit and work every day to promote social action and vision of a city increasingly inclusive and sustainable “.

How to do charity?

All this for what? Do good. If you too want to give a little help, contribute to those in need, you can do it by allocating a part of the personal income tax (8, 5 and 2 per thousand) to a non-profit organization or make a bank transfer to the same non-profit organization, even for small amounts.

