Important day today for Renault, which on the occasion of the Capital Market Day could reveal some important news for its future. The most awaited one is undoubtedly the one concerning the spin-off of the EV division from the thermal division of the group, and in this sense a first announcement has already arrived: Renault and Geely have in fact given life to a new global company to develop, produce and supply low-emission hybrid engines and transmissions. Both companies own a 50% stake in the new entity.

The new company will be an independent global supplier, capable of producing and developing next-generation hybrid powertrains decarbonised technologies and low emissions in five global R&D centers. Renault, Dacia, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co, Proton, Nissan and Mitsubishi are the first automakers to benefit from the supplies from this new company, although the Losanga group said the partnership could later supply powertrains to other brands as well. A few numbers: the new company is expected to operate 17 mechanical powertrain plants on three continents, will employ a total of approximately 19,000 employees, will have a combined capacity of more than 5 million transmissions and internal combustion engines per year, hybrids and plug-in hybrids and will serve over 130 countries and regions. Renault has announced that the framework agreement for the creation of this new company should lead to the completion of the project over the next year.

“While the Renault Group accelerates its transformation with the Renaulution to grasp the value of the entire new automotive value chain, we are delighted to have entered into an ambitious partnership agreement with Geely to continue developing the technologies for thermal and hybrid engines that will continue to be essential elements of the automotive supply chain in next decades – commented Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – We will be able to propose powertrains and state-of-the-art electrified solutions to many car brands around the world, thus exploiting the market potential of this low-emission technology ”.