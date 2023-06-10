Groupe Renault’s successful strategy is based on a few fundamental pillars that look beyond sales, the market and business in an economic and financial sense. In particular, there are three that are particularly dear to the French conglomerate: environment, inclusion and safety. After making it known that he will enter in the CAC 40 ESG index From Friday 16 June to the close of the market, Renault also announced that it had revised upwards its ambitious goals in terms of sustainable development precisely in relation to these three pillars.

Environment and inclusion

Let’s go from the environment: Renault reiterated its intention to achieve carbon neutrality in the EU by 2040 and globally by 2050, an ambitious but not utopian goal considering that it has already reduced its global carbon footprint by 25% since 2010. Chapter inclusion: through the skills transformation program oriented towards the professions of the new mobility value chain, called “ReKnow University”, the French group has already made it possible to train 13,000 people from 2021: in view of the future, the initiative will be extended outside of the conglomerate, with the goal of training 20,000 people by 2025.

Security chapter

Separate mention for the issue of safety, closely related to that of technology. Indeed, Renault intends to tackle the three main causes of serious accidents: excessive or inappropriate speed, distraction and substance abuse. And the goal in this sense is to cover up to 70% of the causes of accidents, through the installation of devices that also extend to passive safety.

De Meo speaks

“Groupe Renault enters the CAC 40 ESG: this recognition is the result of the strong commitment carried out by our teams for several years and of the accelerated dynamics thanks to the launch of the Renaulution plan – said Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – It rewards the 2022 results of our ESG strategy, which is based on three pillars: environment, inclusion and safety. We are doing Group Renault the busiest builder so that the mobility of the future is underpinned by the right innovation for our employees, customers and the environment”.