The policy of consistent incentives is not convincing Renault. The Losanga group is aware of how the threat of inflation is increasingly looming, but it has no intention of reversing its strategy which today provides for lower concessions than those granted in previous years: word of Thierry PietonCFO of Renault, who confirmed the recent changes made by the company to its business strategy, including the reduction of incentives and the alignment of the prices of its models with those of the competition.

“Two years ago the prices for the Renault Clio were 11% lower than the competition, and now they are only 2%, while the gap for the Dacia brand in general has narrowed to 15% from 25% two years ago. – Pieton’s words reported by Autonews – We are where we want to be on Dacia prices: we want to keep a certain advantage for the consumer, but without leaving any money on the table“. We know that Luca De Meo, the CEO of Renault, is focusing more on the compact car segment rather than on the small car segment, which historically have been the main source of income for the Losanga company. A choice justified by the fact that, in addition to significantly higher selling prices, the margins of compact cars are twice of those of small cars: it is no coincidence that compact cars now account for 41% of Renault’s global sales, up 5% on an annual basis.

“The Renault Group is making progress quarter after quarter. Third quarter business growth continues to mirror the commercial policy focused on the value that we have adopted for 2 years: improving pricing policy, optimizing commercial discounts and prioritizing the most profitable distribution channels – Pieton concluded – The Group is also beginning to benefit from the revamp of the range, with the promising debut of the Renault Megane E-tech Electric and the successful launch of the Dacia Jogger. Renault Austral, currently in the launch phase, is helping to support the Group’s return to the C segment. These are all levers that improve the Group’s competitiveness and they will enable us to achieve our goals 2022, waiting to reveal new medium-term ambitions during our Capital Market Day on November 8th “.