There future Alpine A110 may not be born in Dieppe. According to some rumors from France, the Renault Group is in fact thinking of giving birth to the future sports car of the brand founded by Jean Rédélé in Lotus plant in Hethel. The decision would be a consequence of the announced collaboration between the British brand specializing in high-performance cars and the transalpine berlinette company. Lozenge allegedly refused to comment on the news, letting the speculations continue.

To report the alleged relocation of production lines of the new Alpine sports car from Lotus was the French newspaper La Tribune. The Hethel carmaker, which is owned by the Chinese company Geely, has signed an agreement with the Dieppe brand that provides for the development of a platform for electric sports cars that should see the light by 2025. For the Renault group brand it is it would take a historical step, not only as regards electrification but for a productive dislocation that would radically change Alpine’s tradition, deeply rooted in Dieppe since its birth. However, the local factory would not be abandoned but would welcome the other models of the brand planned, including an electric crossover that will also arrive in 2025.

At the moment the Alpine range only includes the A110 but the four-cylinder of the berlinetta does not provide for any type of electrification and for this reason it should be slowly abandoned to respect the limits and objectives in terms of emissions set by the group. Since the presentation of the Renaulution plan, the CEO of Renault Luca de Meo has reiterated how the Alpine brand has in his opinion a great unexpressed potential, with several actions already started to try to strengthen its position and prestige, starting with the name change of the Losanga Formula 1 team. Alpine’s future line-up will include a full electric compact, which should have the same configuration as the R5 Prototype, the aforementioned electric crossover that will be born on the Alliance’s CMF EV platform and finally the sports car in collaboration with Lotus.