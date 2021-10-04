The group Renault continues to expand and renew its management structure. After Luca de Meo’s Renaulution plan and the division of the 4 brands that saw the birth of Mobilize, the French company is concentrating its efforts to make the new unit specialized in the supply of mobility services increasingly independent. To this end, Losanga has announced the appointment of Fedra Ribeiro as the new Chief Operating Officer i Mobilize. The manager comes from Bosch, where since 2012 she first held the role of service solutions and mobility solutions executive and then senior vice president of the Connected Mobility Solutions division.

The appointment as COO will be effective from 1 November, with Fedra Ribeiro who will report directly to Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group. “I am delighted to welcome Fedra Ribeiro to the Mobilize team. His experience in the field of mobility solutions will be an asset to accelerate our transition to the new ecosystems of electric mobility. Together we will build the future of the Renault Group by going beyond the car and creating value for all our customers “ affirmed the number one of Mobilize. Fedra Ribeiro graduated in international relations and started his career in 1998 in Portugal. He has worked for the Volkswagen Group, Raytheon Technologies and SPX Corporation in several countries. In 2020, Vulog, a leading provider of shared mobility technologies, named her among the 20 most influential women in the world in the field of mobility.