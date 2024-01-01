A new year is about to begin, and the Group Renault is preparing to be a protagonist with all four of its brands. The French giant himself reiterated this through a video released on his official YouTube channel, with which he wanted to wish a happy new year to all his fans. Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize: each of these brands, in their own way, will play their own game in the coming year.

Future as a protagonist

“In 2024 the heart of Groupe Renault will resonate in unison – promises the French conglomerate, referring not only to its four brands but also to the new divisions Ampere and Horse – We will share the culture linked to excellence and innovation, together with our best partners. Together, we will leverage human-centric technologies, all driven by passion. Towards a more sustainable, secure and more inclusive future. Whenever mobility is required, we will be at the forefront of driving change.”