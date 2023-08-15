Focus on a strongly inspired design back, with the aim of differentiating its electric models from those of the competition, often “cold and anonymous”. This is the strategy outlined by Renault regarding the style of its future battery-powered vehicles: word from Laurens van den Ackerhead of design of the Losanga group, who to the microphones of Autocar explained how reinventing classic designs is one of the strong points of the CEO Luca De Meo.

Mix of styles

“I think there is this tacit expectation that electric vehicles have to feel a little anonymous, very smooth, very cold – the thought of van den Acker – And hope there is more wealth in the future for electric vehicles, we are trying to do our best. Renault 5 and Renault 4 will be full electric vehicles, but also legendary icons. At the same time, Mégane and the future Scenic will only be very modern cars.”

From the past to the future

As pointed out by the Renault Group design chief himself, past and future of a brand are always in contact with each other, and enjoy a bond that can hardly be dissolved. “When I arrived at Renault in 2009, they asked me: ‘When are you going to make an Alpine or a Renault 4?’. And I said, ‘Look, I was hired to design the future, not design the past’ – added van den Acker – But ironically, I now think that at a time when there is so much insecurity in the world and where there are a lot of dark clouds hanging left, right and centre, making some cars that really speak to the good times, especially those where the brand was alive, and which arouse all these positive emotions that people have, is a good thing to do“.

Electric best choice

“I think these good memories are worth reliving. They are products that make you feel good, and this is very rare to have. It’s a card that we have available and that no one else can play – concluded van den Acker, motivating the choice of electric motorization at the expense of the thermal one – If Renault 5 had used an internal combustion engine, it would have had a nose like that of Pinocchio. So in that sense, the transition to electric vehicles is very exciting.”