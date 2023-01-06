2022 of Renault ends positively in Italy. The Losanga-based carmaker increased its market share in our country last year, where priority was given to the private channel as evidenced by the numbers: 46,766 cars that Renault delivered to customers private, with a market share of 6.04% (+0.1%), out of a total of 59,730 units registered. The electric range of the French brand deserves a special mention, which again in the private channel recorded 3,311 registrations and a share of 15.8%.

In this sense it was Twingo E-TECH Electric Renault’s most successful model, so much so that it is the second best-selling vehicle to private individuals with 2,308 registrations and an 11% market share. Successful electric yes, but also hybrid: the electrified range of the Losanga house was in fact placed on the podium of the private plug-in hybrid market, with the SUV Captur which was also positioned on the podium of this market, with 1,329 registrations and a market share of 7.7%; the same French crossover also conquered the podium on the private full hybrid market, with a market share of 7.4%, standing out in its segment with a market share of 10.8%. Thanks to the success already enjoyed by Megane E-TECH Electric and the potential that Austral could have, Renault aims to increase its presence in the C segment in the coming months, after gaining a 5.3% market share in 2022.

“2022 has been a particularly special year difficult and complex, but also in Italy Renault reacted with great resilience, obtaining positive results and totally in line with the strategic axes of the Renaulution plan: sales progression in the most profitable channels, leadership in the green market and offensive in the C segment – commented Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italy – More than three out of four vehicles were sold to private customers, further increasing our mix on this channel compared to 2021. With our E-TECH range (full electric, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles) we achieve over 40% of our sales at the end of 2022, bringing the mix to a growth of 3.7pt compared to 2021. Finally, we are successfully continuing our offensive in segment C, with a mix growing by 6.8pt, thanks to the success of Arkana, Mégane E-TECH Electric and the promising launch of Austral. In 2023 we will continue on this trajectory with a rich product plan that will strengthen the brand’s positioning on the value-creating axes”.