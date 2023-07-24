The automobile sector moves to benefit from the aid and soft loans of the Electric and Connected Vehicle Part II that opened the window for the presentation of projects last week. To companies such as Envision, Seat, Ford or Basquevolt, which have already presented their initiatives to the line of battery projects (the one related to the value chain has not yet been launched, the Government plans to have it ready in the coming weeks), another giant in the sector such as Renault is added. The French manufacturer confirmed to Five days which has already been presented to the battery line and will also do so to the value chain.

“We have introduced ourselves to Perte. Renault is in the midst of the process of decarbonisation, electrification and digitalisation, so we are going to take advantage of all the windows available within the framework of the European Funds to continue advancing in our industrial and technological plans”, explained the carmaker. Renault did not give more details in this regard, although it should be noted that the company does not manufacture electric models in Palencia or Valladolid. Both factories are focused on the production of hybrid cars, with five models announced in 2021, of which two have already arrived at the Palencia assembly lines (the Rafale is missing, which will also be made there, and the two that will go to Valladolid).

The carmaker has indicated on several occasions that its priority is to first electrify its French plants and that once that is completed, it will be Spain’s turn. Taking into account that the investments eligible for the Perte VEC II have a term to be undertaken until 2028 (three years more than in the 2022 call), this aid could be used for a future electric car project, since the current Industrial Plan for hybrid vehicles of Renault Spain ends in 2024.

The automobile company will have a new industrial neighbor in Valladolid: the Slovak Inobat, which will also attend Perte VEC II, information that was advanced Expansion. Consulted by this newspaper, the company indicated that it is still preparing the documentation to submit to the program with a project that will include the construction of a battery factory in the city of Valladolid, as well as the creation of an R&D center in Salamanca. All this will entail an investment of about 3,000 million. Although the window to present the battery line will be open until September 15, Inobat intends to present the project in the coming days.

In Valladolid, the company will have 80 hectares for its gigafactory, which is expected to start producing in 2025. The Slovak company assured that it already has “a significant volume of orders” from car brands, as well as from “an aerospace company”. Spain disputed this gigafactory with the United Kingdom, but the company finally decided on our country.

value chain line

QEV Technologies, which last week announced its intention to go public in Amsterdam, will also attend Perte VEC II, although it will do so in the value chain line that will probably see the light of day in August. This company, a BTech partner in the electromobility hub that will reindustrialize the old Nissan Barcelona, ​​was already successful in the first call for Perte VEC, although at that time its problems in presenting guarantees meant that it had to give up part of the money.

The company aspires to get some 28 million in aid for the production of last-mile electric vans (its brand is called Zeroid). In addition, together with BTech, they will also present a project to adapt the old Nissan warehouse where they will carry out their activity. With him, they aspire to obtain another 35 million.

Another company that will participate in the value chain line is Teknia, a Basque company dedicated to the manufacture of automotive components. The Highlander Journal announced this month that the group won the largest contract in its history to manufacture a housing for a current inverter with aluminum injection at its Cantabrian plant in Ampuero. Asked by this means, Teknia pointed out that it will be the largest investment in its history for a single project and that it will be presented at Perte VEC II. Other companies consulted by this newspaper, such as the component manufacturer Antolin or the industrial vehicle brand Iveco (which has plants in Madrid and Valladolid), are also considering participating in the Perte VEC II.

See also Bulgarian president threatens to veto sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry Other big projects already announced Seat. Government sources indicated last week that during the first 24 hours more than a dozen projects were presented. Among them was that of Seat, which will invest 300 million euros to assemble battery packs in Martorell (Barcelona), where it has its car plant. When the works are finished in 2025, the company will use the battery cells that the Volkswagen group sends it from Germany, but from 2026 these packages will be made with the cells from Sagunto (Valencia). Ford. The North American also confirmed a similar project for its factory in Almussafes (Valencia). The difference is that the company already makes battery packs there, which are the ones used by its Ford Kuga plug-in hybrids. The company will use the money from the Perte VEC II to expand its capacity and assemble the packages there that will go into its future pure electric cars. Basquevolt and Envision. Unlike the first two, Basquevolt and Envision will make battery cells in Spain. Las Vasca wants to set up a 1 GWh pilot plant of solid state batteries in Vitoria. Envision, for its part, will build a gigafactory in Cáceres.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda