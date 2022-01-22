The group Renault And Geely Holding Group (Geely Group), the largest private car manufacturer in China, has signed a collaboration agreement for the marketing of high-performance thermal and hybrid electric vehicles, destined for the South Korean domestic market and for export. The new vehicles will be produced at the Renault-Samsung plant in Busan, South Korea, with production commencing in 2024.

This collaboration marks a step forward for both automotive groups for the production of low-emission vehicles, but also for one greater penetration of the Asian markets for hybrid electric vehicles. This partnership is also part of Renault’s “Renaulution” plan, which intends to grow the RSM brand and its product portfolio with the use of industry-leading technologies, engineering and services and with the contribution of important local partners. The new vehicles will utilize Geely Group’s world-renowned Compact Modular Architecture (AMC), designed at its Sweden-based R&D center, and will benefit from Geely Group’s advanced hybrid powertrain technologies. Renault and RSM will pool their respective design expertise and customer experience, also bringing innovative technologies to meet, or even exceed, the expectations of the local market.

The new vehicles will offer South Korean customers high-end features and cutting-edge technologies, but will also strengthen RSM’s reputation in the local market as a provider of high-quality automotive services. Initially, the vehicles will be designed for the South Korean market while, in the long term, RMS will allow for export. “G.eely already has a proven track record of creating win-win partnerships based on shared technology, experience and ideas, in order to create better quality and more sustainable products – said Eric Li, president of Geely – We look forward to working with Renault and establishing new synergies that bring together the strengths of both parties to create value for the end customer.. ” Satisfaction also on the part of Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault: “We are happy to start such an innovative partnership with Geely Group, which boasts considerable experience in the automotive industry. With this project, Geely and the Renault Group will be able to count on RSM’s 20 years of success and its continued contribution to the South Korean automotive industry.. “