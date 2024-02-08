Renault's expansion process in the C segment does not stop. The next stage is represented by the debut of the new one Symbioza compact SUV designed for families that the Losanga-based car manufacturer will unveil next spring.

A very specific name

At the moment Renault has limited itself to announcing the name of the car, which is anything but random: in fact it symbolizes the “symbiosis“, which the French brand identifies in this case as the human being and the intimate relationship that unites the family with his car.

Symbiosis

“The name Symbioz is very interesting from an etymological point of view – said Sylvia dos Santos, Naming Strategy Manager of Renault's Global Marketing Department, revealing that the term is composed of the Greek words “syn” which means “with” and “bios” or “life” – Life and togetherness are two values ​​deeply rooted in Renault's DNA with the 'voitures à vivre'. This name also refers to our French roots, Symbioz immediately refers to the French term 'symbiose': the pronunciation is similar in different languages, so the name Symbioz is easy for everyone to understand“.

First details

Having said the name, we know about the vehicle as mentioned that it will be a compact C-segment SUV designed for families which will stand out for one trait in particular: the vision of the passenger compartment as a place for sharing and discussion. The first details of the crossover have been released: with a length of 4.41 meters, will be equipped with Solarbay new generation panoramic roof, capable of becoming opaque without a blackout curtain, and of motorisation 145 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid.