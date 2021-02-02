With sales in the first month of the year that have fallen by 49% compared to January 2020, the Renault brand it has become the one that has had the most growth in quotaBoth in the total market, where it reached 9.1% and gained 2.6 points, and in the private market, where it achieved 10.1% and a 4.3-point increase.

Captur, the B-segment SUV, manufactured in the Valladolid factory exclusively worldwide since its launch in 2013, it is the leader in January 2021 in the private market with a 7.8% penetration, thanks to its complete range that offers gasoline, diesel, LPG engines and plug-in hybrids.

Sebastien Guigues, operations director of the Renault and Alpine brand in Iberia, positively values ​​the behavior of the brand in Spain since “despite the difficult circumstances in which we are living. Renault and its wide range of models and engines is the brand that has best resisted in January in the Spanish market »

Renault’s success also comes from the hand of other models like the Clio, which is in the Top 2 of its segment. Megane Sport Tourer, another “made in Spain” model, in this case manufactured in the Palencia factory, has relied on its innovative plug-in hybrid version, which presents a WLTP approved mixed consumption of 1.3l / 100, to rise to the Top 3 of individuals in its segment, with 8.1% market share.

The E-Tech versions, which equip the Clio, Captur and Mégane, hold more than 150 patents from Renault’s experience in electric vehicles, where it has been a pioneer for 10 years, and from Formula 1 technology.