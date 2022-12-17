Trust in Jean-Dominique Senard by the Group Renault. The Board of Directors of La Losanga has in fact decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting the reconfirmation of the manager as Director. Even with a confirmation subject to the positive opinion of the latter, barring particular surprises, Senard should be reconfirmed in the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of the 2023 General Assembly.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the appointment as Director of the CEO Luca de Meo, congratulating him on all the work done since 1 July 2020 and on the successes already achieved. The Board of Directors has also unanimously decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders to reconfirm the mandate of Annette WinklerPresident of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee, as Administrator.

Finally, the Board of Directors took note of Frédéric Mazzella’s decision to terminate his mandate as Director early at the end of the 2023 General Meeting, in view of the evolution of his various professional commitments and, in particular, the recent launch of the his new business venture Captain Cause. The members of the Board and its Chairman warmly thank Frederic Mazzella for his contribution to the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee and to the life of the Board of Directors during this year.