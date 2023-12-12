The reorganization of the Alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi officially begins. Based on the agreements between the French brand and the Japanese giant, Losanga has started the sale of a 5% share of the shares held in the Yokohama brand. The operation is part of the agreements for the rebalancing of the partnership which provides for a greater balance between the parties, starting with the cross-shareholdings.

The effects of the sale for Renault

The sale of an initial 5% will result in a loss for Renault compared to the initial investment, estimated by Automotive News Europe at around 1.5 billion euros. This move will affect the annual net but not the operating income, as stated by the transalpine car manufacturer. However, this will only be the first tranche of sale of shares that Losanga holds in the Nissan package. The objective is in fact to decrease from the current 43% to 15%.

The consequences on the stock market

The sale of the stakes that the French brand holds in the Japanese brand, for a value of approximately 765 million euros, should be finalized on Wednesday 13 December, thanks to the share buyback. The news of this move immediately had its first impact on the markets, with a 0.2% drop in Renault's shares on the Paris Stock Exchange.