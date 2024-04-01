Oh, we understand why they wanted to revive the name. The original Renault Scénic was a huge hit among families who were looking for a spacious, practical and yet quite stylish car in the 1990s. But that was that, and this is this. And this is a pretty long-distance, electric family car with a somewhat longer wheelbase.

The original Scénic (then with an accent on the 'e', ​​indeed) is history, just like its 'monovolume' body and the three separately folding, folding and sliding seats in the rear. Okay, we understand that too – people started buying fewer and fewer of those MPVs, and seat mechanisms that don't do anything with them just cost money and weight.

The Scenic is now an electric crossover

Nowadays the large sales numbers are in the crossover sector, so Renault probably doesn't mind if you also classify it in that category. Even if you are a bit wrong. In reality, the new Renault Scenic E-Tech is only 2 centimeters higher than a Volkswagen ID.3. Renault has another electric hatchback for family use, the Megane, but people have apparently complained (quite rightly) that it isn't spacious enough in the back and that it can't go far enough on a single charge.

The Scenic is spacious and goes a lot further. The range of 625 kilometers (according to the official WLTP statement) looks good in principle. Of course you will never reach that distance if you only drive on the highway, or if it is cold, but it is at least a lot further than the 470 kilometers that you are promised with a Megane. The Scenic also has a heat pump and you can preheat the battery, so that not too much energy has to be lost in the winter. Fast charging is possible with 150 kW, which is certainly competitive.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech has plenty of entertainment on board

It may no longer have athletic seats, but that doesn't mean there aren't other entertaining gadgets for your family members on board. Around the cup holders in the rear armrest there are a kind of rotating grippers in which you can clamp a tablet or telephone. You can use them together, so that both people can look at the same screen, or separately, rotated 45 degrees, so that everyone can look at their own screen. There are four USB connections in the back, so that is also taken care of.

Above your head you can opt for a glass roof called Solarbay at an additional cost, which does not require a cover screen, because you can darken the 'electrochrome' in sections. The space in the back is ample and the luggage space is also spacious. The spring and damping behavior is a bit firm – more Kia EV6 than Hyundai Ioniq 5, so to speak – but the damping in particular is so well done that it should help to limit any motion sickness for the screen zombies in the back. hold.

Despite its weight, the Scenic is still athletic

Just like the Megane, the new Scenic drives great. Maybe even better; thanks to its longer wheelbase, it is a bit calmer and the steering is heavier. It is remarkably well balanced and wonderfully lively in corners. At 1,852 kilos it seems a bit on the bulky side, but for an EV with such a range that is not too bad, which even translates into a kind of light-footedness in terms of driving.

Yet it doesn't feel like it's been shoddily put together. The performance is more than enough for most people: the engineers clearly remembered their R5 GT Turbo, which they drove when they were 20.

A final, but not unimportant, helping hand is the excellent interface for the driver. There are regular buttons for the things you use most and the standard large touchscreen in the middle can be arranged according to your own wishes. It certainly doesn't have to be due to the equipment. Fun fact: the sounds, including those that pedestrians hear so they don't get scared by your silent EV, were composed by the French hero of electronic music, Jean-Michel Jarre.

Specifications of the Renault Scenic E-Tech Esprit Alpine (2023)

Engine

Electric motor

Assets

220 hp/160 kW, 300 Nm

Battery

87 kWh

Drive

Front wheels, stepless

Acceleration

0-100 km/h in 7.9 s

Top speed



170 km/h

Consumption

15.5 kWh/100 km

Range

625 km

Loading time

nnb at 150 kW

Dimensions

4,470 x 1,864 x 1,571 mm (lxwxh)

Wheelbase

2,785mm

Weight

1,852 kg

Luggage

545 l

Price

€49,770 (NL)

€49,200 (B)