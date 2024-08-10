The Renault Scenic is back, and it does so in style, completely reinventing itself to meet the challenges of the future.

With the Scenic E-Tech Electric, Renault is not just following the trend towards electrification, it is leading it, offering a new vision of sustainable mobility for modern families. The Scenic E-Tech Electric was presented at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich in September 2023 and, since its debut, has captured the attention of the public and critics, so much so that it was elected “Car of the Year 2024” by the prestigious European jury “The Car of The Year”. This recognition is a testament to Renault’s ability to innovate while maintaining its tradition of practical and reliable vehicles for the family.



A car that looks to the future without forgetting the past

Renault has a long history of innovation in the family car sector. In 1996, the first Renault Scenic revolutionised the market, introducing the concept of the compact MPV to Europe and redefining the safety and comfort criteria for vehicles intended for families. Today, the Scenic E-Tech Electric takes up the legacy of that pioneering model and projects it into the future, retaining the DNA of the “voiture à vivre” but adapting it to the new needs of our time.

Changing travel habits, evolving expectations in terms of comfort and safety, the need to reduce environmental impact and the scarcity of natural resources are just some of the challenges that Renault faced in designing the Scenic E-Tech Electric. The result is a car that, despite being fully electric, retains the essence of a family vehicle, suitable for both long journeys and everyday use.

Cutting-edge electrical performance

The heart of the Scenic E-Tech Electric is a 160 kW (220 hp) electric motor, capable of offering excellent performance in any situation. Whether traveling on the highway or on a city route, the Scenic E-Tech Electric guarantees a smooth and dynamic ride, thanks also to the dedicated AmpR Medium electric platform. This platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles, allows for optimizing interior space without sacrificing performance.

The 87 kWh battery offers a range of 625 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle, more than enough to tackle even the longest journeys without worries. In addition, the Scenic E-Tech Electric is compatible with direct current (DC) fast charging up to 150 kW, allowing you to recover a large amount of energy in a short time. For those who prefer to charge at home, the Scenic also supports alternating current (AC) charging, making it a versatile choice for all types of use.

Comfort and space for families

One of the features that has always distinguished the Scenic is the focus on comfort and space on board, and the E-Tech Electric version is no exception. Despite its small footprint, the Scenic E-Tech Electric offers benchmark interior habitability, thanks to intelligent solutions such as the wheels positioned at the four corners of the body and the long wheelbase of 2.78 metres. This allows for generous legroom for rear passengers, with a knee radius of 278 mm, one of the best in the category.

The 545-litre boot, easily accessible and modular, makes the Scenic E-Tech Electric ideal for families who need space for luggage and various equipment, without compromising on passenger comfort. In addition, the interior is enriched with details such as the Solarbay opaque panoramic roof, which offers a spectacular view and optimal control of sunlight, and the “ingenius” rear armrest, a functional design element that contributes to making the travel experience even more enjoyable.

Cutting-edge technology and entertainment

The Scenic E-Tech Electric It is not just a car to drive, but also a place to live unique experiences thanks to the advanced on-board technologies. At the center of the dashboard we find the OpenR Link multimedia system, with integrated Google, which offers a wide range of functions and applications to make every journey more pleasant and safe. From navigation with maps updated in real time, to voice management of commands, to entertainment for passengers, every aspect has been designed to offer maximum comfort.

Another distinctive feature of the Scenic E-Tech Electric is the vehicle’s sound signature, developed in collaboration with artist and composer Jean-Michel Jarre. This element adds a touch of uniqueness to the driving experience, creating a sound environment that reflects the futuristic and innovative identity of the car. The high-quality audio system, combined with the vehicle’s sound insulation, ensures an immersive sound experience, transforming every journey into a moment of relaxation and pleasure.

Sustainable and local production

Sustainability is one of the fundamental pillars of the Scenic E-Tech Electric. Renault wanted this vehicle to be not only energy efficient, but also sustainable throughout its life cycle. Production takes place in France, at the ElectriCity plant in Douai, which is part of Groupe Renault’s new Ampere division, specializing in electric vehicle technologies and software. The electric motor is also produced locally, at the Megafactory in Cléon, another example of Renault’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

54% of the Scenic E-Tech Electric’s components comes from French suppliers, with more than half of the parts produced within a 100 km radius of the Douai plant. This “short cycle” approach significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with production, helping to make the Scenic E-Tech Electric one of the most sustainable cars on the market. In addition, the vehicle is made of at least 24% materials from the circular economy and 90% of its mass is recyclable, in accordance with the guidelines of Directive 2005/64/EC.

Another innovative aspect of the Scenic E-Tech Electric is the ability to repair each individual battery module. This not only extends the life of the vehicle, but also reduces maintenance costs and environmental impact, making the car even more affordable and sustainable in the long term. Renault has also avoided the use of rare and difficult-to-recycle materials, such as leather for the interior and rare earths for the electric motor, confirming its commitment to responsible and environmentally friendly production.

A competitive offer for the Italian market

In Italy, the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric is available starting from an entry price of 40,050 euros, from which you can deduct the state incentives provided by the Government for the purchase of electric vehicles. This positions the Scenic E-Tech Electric as one of the most competitive proposals in the segment of family electric cars, offering a quality-price ratio that is difficult to match.

The range of equipment includes four variants, designed to meet the different needs of customers. Among these, the Esprit Alpine trim stands out, combining emotion and sportiness with all the comfort and technology features expected from a car in this category. The Esprit Alpine version represents Renault’s first step towards a new range of high-performance electric vehicles, combining the brand’s sporting tradition with technological innovation.

In a rapidly changing world, where sustainability has become an absolute priority, the Scenic E-Tech Electric presents itself not only as a car, but as a conscious choice for those who want to contribute to a better future, without sacrificing the pleasure of driving and quality of life. With its unique combination of innovation, comfort and respect for the environment, the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric is destined to become one of the most popular cars of the next decade, a symbol of the new era of family mobility.