Renault has officially started taking orders for the new one Scenic E-Tech Electric, announcing that the first customer deliveries will take place in spring next year. The range of the new Losanga electric vehicle is made up of 4 different versions: Evolution, Techno, Iconic and Esprit Alpine, an absolute first for the latter on a 100% electric vehicle. The price list it starts from 40,050 eurosand rises between the various versions up to 50,450 euros.

Batteries and charging

Almost the entire range is available with 87 kWh long range battery, which guarantees up to 625 km of zero-emission range in the WLTP cycle. The only exception is the Evolution version, which like the Techno can also be purchased with 60 kWh comfort range battery, for an electric range which in this case is reduced to 430 km again in the mixed cycle. The power levels of the electric motor range from 170 HP in the comfort range to 220 HP in the long range. As for the recharge, the entire range is equipped with an on-board charger compatible with the direct current (DC) of fast charging stations, as well as an AC7 cable for charging at home. Furthermore, as an option, you can take advantage of compatibility with three-phase alternating current (AC) charging up to 22 kW.

Evolution and Techno

The setup Evolution includes 19″ streamline alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control with stop & go function, Arkamys Sound System, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, electrically folding exterior mirrors with puddle lamp, gray recycled fabric upholstery, 12″ digital driver display and 9″ touchscreen with OpenR system and heat pump. The version is equipped with this Techno adds Ingenius rear armrest, wireless smartphone charger, full LED adaptive vision headlights with integrated fog light function, 12″ digital driver display and 12″ touchscreen with navigator and Google assistant, 4-mode Multi-sense with voice and steering wheel controls and ambient lighting with front and rear living lights, front, rear and side parking sensors, gray TEP/recycled fabric upholstery with yellow stitching and privacy glass with rear side windows and tinted rear window.

Esprit Alpine and Iconsc

Moving up the range we find the sportiest trim level Esprit Alpine, which enriches what is listed above with 20″ Speedway alloy wheels, driver and passenger front seats with lumbar adjustment and heating, specific heated steering wheel, esprit Alpine exterior design with black roof bars, specific Alpine badges, ice black logo and side mouldings, Esprit Alpine interior design with upholstery in TEP/recycled fabric mix, titanium black quilted with blue stitching, blue internal harmony and aluminum pedals. Finally, space for the version Iconicwhich completes everything with the addition of 20″ Oracle alloy wheels, heated front seats and electrically adjustable driver with massage function, heated steering wheel, contextual Highway and traffic jam companion (2nd level autonomous driving), Blind spot warning & intervention, Occupant safety exit, Rear cross traffic alarm and rear automatic emergency breaking, Multimedia openR link 12″, navigation, Google services, DAB radio, Harman Kardon premium audio (9HP), real wood inserts and TEP/fabric mixed upholstery recycled light gray with warm titanium stitching.