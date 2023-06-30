Renault looks to the future with optimism. The French group has indeed revised upwards its financial forecasts for 2023, on the strength of a current level of performance far superior to the initial prospects. Luca De Meo himself, CEO of the Renault Group, spoke clearly of “record levels of performance the result of a value-oriented strategy and the constant commitment, for three years now, of the teams in the Renaulution plan which is profoundly transforming the company”.

Rising prospects

Precisely for this reason, Renault has decided to revise its financial estimates upwards. In particular, the forecasts speak of a operating margin of the Group between 7% and 8%, up on the previous margin greater than or equal to 6%, and by a operating free cash-flow of the Motor business greater than or equal to 2.5 billion euro, this too up on the previous free cash flow greater than or equal to 2 billion euro.

The factors of growth

If we limit ourselves to the first half of 2023, the prospects are for a Group operating margin of more than 7% and an operating free cash flow of the Motor business of around €1.5 billion, including €600 million in dividends of Mobilize Financial Services. What is this improvement in forecasts due to? According to Renault a two factors in particular: the quality of the sales mix associated with the success of new launches on the one hand, the continuation of the commercial policy centered on value on the other.

De Meo speaks

“Groupe Renault is revising its financial prospects upwards for this year, thanks to the continued efforts made to reduce costs and ad an unprecedented product offensive in the history of the Group – concluded De Meo – This product offensive, which affects all our brands, has just begun and will allow us to further improve the Group’s performance, while at the same time pursuing a unique transformation to become a new generation automotive company”.