Renault has recently renewed its lease for the store on the Champs-Élysées for another 12 years, and so what better opportunity to give the environment a nice refresh, a bit like what happens at home when we want to throw away old things to let in a breath of newness through the windows. In this case it is something more than some novelty, given that the French brand intends to revolutionize the historic showroom located in the heart of Paris which on average passes through around 1.8 million visitors per year.

The General Director of Renault

“The advent of electric vehicles, cutting-edge on-board technology, new mobilities, sustainability: the automotive sector is experiencing one of the most profound revolutions in its history,” explains Fabrice Cambolive, General Director of Renault. “We are proud of our 125 years of experience and the absolutely human, passionate, international and modern vision we have of the automobile. For us it is a duty to be at the center of customers' lives. Our presence on the Champs-Élysées, a symbol of a France open to the world, is something that goes without saying and perfectly illustrates what the car of the future is for us: experience, memory, projection, sharing and amazement.

A permanent exhibition

The new showroom will host a permanent exhibition of 18 vehicles and an agora in the center of the structure where conferences, temporary exhibitions and live streaming events will take place. The Place des Libertés will allow Retail Renault Group, which plans to reorganize its headquarters in the French capital by 2030, to offer customers tailor-made deliveries and preview vehicle presentations. Customers will have the opportunity to obtain financing, purchase or lease new and used vehicles on site. An after-sales service will also be available. Visitors will also find the physical boutique selling The Originals Renault Store merchandising products and will be able to access the restaurant, whose terrace will be reopened, giving the possibility of hosting up to 154 customers (inside and outside). The building and its spaces may also be used by third parties for the organization of events.