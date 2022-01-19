The Renault group is also relying on defined virtual reality technology for its team of designers ”3D sketching‘. As the name implies, it is a system for draw three-dimensional sketches, through the use of a VR helmet and a pair of video game-style controllers, to be able to intervene on projects by ‘entering’ them without the intermediation of computer screens.

Design in the void is experimented with at the design center of the Renault group, a technique that already exists Pablo Picasso he had tested in 1949. The famous Spanish artist used a lighter as a pencil to create “luminous choreographies”. These ephemeral drawings were immortalized by photographer Gjon Mili. The technique was known as light painting (or light drawing), an artistic form that, already in those days, allowed an idea to be conceptualized in the form of representation in space. With 3D sketching the basic idea is the same.

After putting on the helmet and turning it on, the designer finds himself immersed in a 360 ° design studio. Uusing two controllers, it chooses colors from a graphic palette, draws lines, creates shapes, fills surfaces, and above all he observes the object forming little by little. All movements are modeled and recorded in real time by dedicated software.

Hischke Udo, Renault chief designer, explained: “This saves time; it takes at least 4 weeks to send a scan or data to a machine, while here you work in real time. It is a huge plus. In the future, an Internet connection may be enough to overcome all geographical limits and put designers in the same virtual environment. You might feel like you are together, even if you are thousands of miles away“. There is a downside to the coin: eye strain, headache, back and joint pain; a bit like those F1 drivers who can’t stand much work on the simulator because, despite being hyper-realistic, it doesn’t reach perfection. “To draw at 360 ° you need to be in good physical shape and take a break every hour», Underlined Udo.

According to Renault, “digital drawing offers design the opportunity to carry out the process faster and go further, right from the initial intentions of the designer“. Even if the traditional tools always remain valid, especially for those who prefer to vent their inspiration using the mind as your favorite 3D environment.