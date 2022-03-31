The war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions against Russia have put in place Renault facing an important crossroads regarding its industrial activities in the country. The French carmaker was among the last European companies to stop local production and is now ahead of the need to choose how to proceed with the holdings within AvtoVAZ, the Russian company 68% controlled by Losanga and at risk of nationalization. The transalpine group has stopped the activities in the two factories of the group and is now ready to sell its stakes to a Russian investor in order not to risk totally losing the value of the investment.

Selling AvtoVAZ would also mean depriving yourself of the Lada brand, inserted by Luca de Meo in the Renaulution plan in the new business united together with Dacia. In the event that the sale of the Russian car manufacturer materializes, however, it should be understood how Renault intends to proceed with its Moscow factory, whose possible sale would be disconnected from that of AvtoVAZ at the moment. Saying goodbye to Russia would also mean cutting the group’s second market, with 482,300 registrations in 2021, second only to France with 521,700 sales. However, Renault’s exposure to the local market, extended pending a final decision, would have prompted analysts to give a negative outlook on 2022 for Losanga. Renault valued its business in Russia at € 2.2 billion last year, with the Lada brand accounting for 22% of the total market, while AvtoVAZ contributed around 10% of Renault’s total revenue in 2021.

“Although Renault is exposed to Russia due to its large operations there, – analysts explained to Bloomberg – we are more concerned about its ability to maintain good performance in light of likely supply disruptions, higher input costs and dependence on the European automotive market, which could be damaged by the Russia-Ukraine conflict “