06/29/2023

Renault improved its financial outlook for 2023 this Thursday, the 29th, with the argument that its performance has exceeded initial expectations. Around 7:30 am (Brasília time), the action of the French automaker jumped about 6% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

In a statement, Renault said it now expects to achieve an operating margin of 7% to 8% this year. The previous projection was for a margin equal to or greater than 6%.

The company also expects Automotive operating free cash flow to equal or exceed €2.5 billion in 2023, compared with €2 billion or more. For the first half of this year, Renault estimates an operating margin of more than 7% and operating free cash flow of around 1.5 billion euros.























