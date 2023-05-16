Renault reveals the name of his future SUV Coupe high-end segment D; is called Rafale with E-Tech hybrid engines and is added to models based on CMF-CD platformi.e. ad Australthe 5-seater SUV, ed space, the large 5 and 7-seater SUV.
Renault Rafale, the new SUV Coupé by Renault
The choice of name Rafale for the new SUV Coupé, Renault draws inspiration from the brand’s glorious aeronautical past. We have to go back to the beginning of the 20th century to understand what links Renault with aviation.
At the time, Renault was a pioneer in the production of combustion engines for cars, but also for i trains (railcars) and the planes. In 1933, Renault acquired the manufacturer Caudron creating the company Caudron-Renault.
All planes are named after a wind; so in 1934, the C460the single-seat competition aircraft designed to break records, becomes Rafale. Very few units of this model were made.
On board the famous Rafale Helene Boucher she broke several speed records, including the women’s speed record over 1,000 kilometres, reaching 445 km/h on August 11, 1934.
When the new Renault Rafale arrives
Precisely in honor of the aviation world, the new Renault Rafale is presented in world preview at 54th Le Bourget International Aeronautics and Space Show next June 18th.
