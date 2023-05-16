Renault reveals the name of his future SUV Coupe high-end segment D; is called Rafale with E-Tech hybrid engines and is added to models based on CMF-CD platformi.e. ad Australthe 5-seater SUV, ed space, the large 5 and 7-seater SUV.

Renault Rafale, the new SUV Coupé by Renault

The choice of name Rafale for the new SUV Coupé, Renault draws inspiration from the brand’s glorious aeronautical past. We have to go back to the beginning of the 20th century to understand what links Renault with aviation.

Renault Rafale is the French brand’s new SUV Coupé

At the time, Renault was a pioneer in the production of combustion engines for cars, but also for i trains (railcars) and the planes. In 1933, Renault acquired the manufacturer Caudron creating the company Caudron-Renault.

Rafale is the name of the new Renault SUV Coupé

All planes are named after a wind; so in 1934, the C460the single-seat competition aircraft designed to break records, becomes Rafale. Very few units of this model were made.

Rafale was the name of the C460 aircraft of the manufacturer Caudron, with Renault engine

On board the famous Rafale Helene Boucher she broke several speed records, including the women’s speed record over 1,000 kilometres, reaching 445 km/h on August 11, 1934.

When the new Renault Rafale arrives

Precisely in honor of the aviation world, the new Renault Rafale is presented in world preview at 54th Le Bourget International Aeronautics and Space Show next June 18th.

Renault Austral test video

Renault Austral E-Tech VIDEO test

