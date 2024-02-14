Several months have passed since the debut of Renault Rafale, it was June 2023, and now the SUV coupé from the Losanga car manufacturer can finally be ordered in Italy too. It is a crossover developed on the CMF-CD platformwhich boasts 4.71 meters in length, 1.86 meters in width and 1.61 meters in height.

Full Hybrid engine

The distinctive elements of this SUV are different, but there is one more than all the others that Renault has wanted to highlight over the months: the Solarbay panoramic roof which can become opaque or transparent on request having been designed using PDLC technology. The beating heart of Renault Rafale is a Full Hybrid enginecapable of delivering up to 200 HP of total power and combined with a multimode automatic transmission.

Prices from 43,700 euros

Some numbers relating to this engine solution released by Renault: it guarantees a range of up to 1,100 km and is limited to consumption of 4.7 litres/100 km and emissions equal to 105 grams of CO2/km. The Losanga car manufacturer has announced that it will offer one by the end of the year high performance E-Tech 4×4 version with 300 HP of Rafale, which will be equipped with an additional electric motor on the rear axle and will benefit from specific chassis settings. There are two trim levels available, such as Techno and Esprit Alpine: the first has a list which starts from 43,700 euros, the second from 48,200 euros. First customer deliveries are expected before summer 2024.

Two setups

Let's remember that the version Techno it can count on 20″ alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12″ Open Rlink, adaptive Vision LED headlights, LED rear lights with “moirage” effect, Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking camera and front parking sensors , rear and lateral. To all this, the Esprit Alpine adds 4Control Advanced, specific exterior and interior design, aluminum pedals, heated front seats, Occupant Safe Exit warning, Blind Sport warning, Rear cross traffic alert and motorized tailgate.