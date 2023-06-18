The Losanga SUV range is further expanded with the debut of the Renault Rafale, a new high-wheeled coupé model, the third car in the automaker’s new course after the Austral and Espace. Based on the CMP D/E platform, the Rafale brings the new stylistic language from the pencil of Gilles Vidal, with a front that differs from the other two SUVs of the transalpine brand. However, the connections with the rest of the range are evident, both for Espace and with Austral.

The Renault Rafale design

However, the Renault Rafale is a decidedly sporty SUV, with the new grille integrating the luminous signature that arrives on this model after its debut on the new Clio. At the rear you can see how the shapes are well pronounced, with the sloping roof which instead highlights the dynamic lines of this model and the optical signature which increases the footprint on the road. The dimensions speak of a length of 4.71 meters and a height of 1.61 meters with a track 4 cm wider than the Espace, an element that contributes to greater stability. Rafale is equipped with rims that reach 20”.

The engine

Five colors will be available, with two absolute debuts in the Renault price list, Satin Pearl White and Alpine Blue to which are added Passion Red, Étoile Black and Glossy Schist Grey. The 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering system is also found on the new Losanga SUV coupé. Under the skin, however, the Renault Rafale uses the 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid petrol hybrid engine, combining a 130 HP 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine combined with two electric motors. The first delivers 50 kW, 70 HP, with a torque of up to 205 Nm. All this is combined with a 2 kWh/400V lithium-ion battery. The second of the two electric motors is of the 25 kW HSG (High-voltage Starter Generator) type with a torque of 50 Nm and is responsible for starting the internal combustion engine and also for changing the gears of the transmission with clutch without clutch. In this way, the Renault Rafale is able to travel 80% of the time in the city in electric mode and save up to 40% on fuel compared to ICE cars with an equivalent engine.

The interior of the Renault Rafale

Inside the passenger compartment, the sports seats in 61% recycled Alcantara stand out, with this material also covering the steering wheel on the Esprit Alpine version. The load capacity, on the other hand, is 530 litres. From the point of view of connectivity and technological equipment, on Rafale we find the same digital system as Austral and New Espace, with a 12.3″ horizontal TFT display for the dashboard and a 12″ vertical touchscreen in the center of the console based on OpenR Link with integrated Google. The 9.3” head-up display is also in the driver’s line of sight. The ADAS equipment is extensive, with 32 driving assistance devices. Price information for the new Renault Rafale, which will hit the market in spring 2024, has not yet been released.