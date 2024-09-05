Renaultin collaboration with the designer Now-Itocreated the E17 electric restomod, a modern reinterpretation of the sports coupé Renault 17 from 1971. This unique specimen, with electric motor from 270 HP and rear-wheel drive, will be exhibited in October at the Paris Salon.

Renault R17 Restomod

Renault and Ora-Ïto, as has already happened for other prototypes such as Suite n°4, Diamant 5 and Twingohave reinterpreted the design of the original coupé.

Renault R17 electric restomod

The new E17 features a body in carbon17 cm wider, which maintains the iconic lines of the original model, with changes to the light clusters: the front ones are rectangular, and the rear ones become a LED band.

Renault 17 TS 1973

The slanted side window and the large air intake remained unchanged, while the paintwork Galactic Brown was created specifically for this project.

Renault R17 Interior

The interior of the R17 electric restomod, in grand touring style, features an adapted cockpit, comfortable seats and a full range of optional features.

Renault R17 electric restomod dashboard

Compared to the original, the dashboard and the central console have been modified, while the seats, redesigned with a “petal” structureuse fine fabrics inspired by furniture: merino wool chiné satin for brown and wool bouclé for beige.

Renault R17 electric restomod R17 electric side restomod R17 electric restomod rear 3/4 Front Rear Rear LED strip Front LED headlight Geometric screens behind the steering wheel Rectangular clock display Renault R17 electric restomod

The car includes a central display with modern Renault graphics and four geometric screens behind the wheel, which recall the vintage odometer.

Electric retrofit

The heart of the restomod made by Renault is the installation of a Electric retrofit kitwhich replaces the 1.6-litre petrol engine with a electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP) on the rear axle. In addition, the new carbon body allowed to keep the overall weight at 1,400 kg.

The bodywork is made of carbon

As for the details on the capacity of the drums Renault did not provide data but simply said that the autonomy is estimated at around 400 km with a full charge.

Photo Renault R17 electric restomod

Read also:

→ “Restomod” restored historic cars

→ Electric cars to buy selected and tested

→ Electric car prices and features

→ ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

→ Electric car charging cost

→ Video tests ELECTRIC CARS

Testing of new electric cars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!