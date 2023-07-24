Disputes on the horizon

As the Formula 1 Circus approaches the summer break and the eyes of many insiders are turned towards the delicate issue of the budget cap, a new potentially controversial topic is appearing on the horizon. As reported by the British head Autosport.com, in fact, next weekend, in Belgium, on the occasion of the ‘pre-holiday’ meeting of the F1 Commission, there will also be on the discussion table thehypothesis of an intervention on the power unitswith the purpose of create greater balance between the four motorists. The question would have emerged following an analysis carried out by the FIA ​​on the performance of the current power units. The French Alpine team would be concerned about the performance of the Renault engineapparently falling short of rivals.

Renault without power

According to sources cited by Autosport. com the analysis of the performance of the various engines would have revealed that the transalpine V6 would be about 20-30 HP slower than its competitors. Neither Renault nor the FIA ​​have commented on the matter. The problem for the transalpine team is given by significant convergence of performance that all teams are having behind Red Bull at this stage of the championship. With such a marked balance, this power deficit risks becoming decisive in cutting Alpine out of the battle for the points. At the moment though, at a regulatory level, any intervention on the power units is forbidden. The engines are in fact frozen until the end of the 2025 season.

Freezing in the balance?

The only ‘adjustments’ allowed can concern “the sole purposes of reliability, safety, cost reduction or minimal ancillary modifications“. You cannot ‘strengthen’ an engine to try to make it more competitive. However, the federation could think of an exemption that would allow the Losanga house to get closer to the performance of its direct rivals. This is why the F1 Commission meeting in Spa promises to be so relevant.

In search of balance

That of ‘equalisation’ of engine performance is a road that F1 has also followed in the past. When it was decided to freeze the current power units last season, it was believed that the current manufacturers had reached a level of substantial equilibrium. However, if even in Belgium the possibility of a force reset, it is not clear how this will be achieved, nor when. Very likely it will also depend on the concessions that Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull-Honda are willing to make. Without forgetting that in 2026 – with the introduction of the new power units – new brands will be involved, obviously starting with Audi.