The operating methods of the Ecobonus 2024, the incentive system developed by the Italian government to accelerate the spread of zero or low emission cars, are in the news these days. Initiative that Renault Italy welcomed it favorably, and used it as a starting point to relaunch: while awaiting the entry into force of the new state subsidies for electric cars, in fact, Losanga anticipates them through a extra contribution.

Contribution

In fact, Renault Italia itself has announced that all those who have signed or will sign a purchase contract in the current month since February 2nd (or in advance until the entry into force of the Prime Ministerial Decree on the new incentives) will be guaranteed a contribution by the company Of 13,750 euros, in the case of scrapping a vehicle up to Euro 2, integrating the state incentives currently in force of 5,000 euros with its own bonus of 8,750 euros. Important element that the French manufacturer highlights: the conditions mentioned above are also recognized without the ISEE factorthus expanding the scope of application envisaged by the state measure soon to be introduced.

ISEE doesn't count

Renault also announced that the contribution is recognized on all models in its 100% electric range, both in the case of cash purchases and with financing or leasing formulas Mobilize Financial Services. As for the latter, we remind you that in the case of Valore Futuro Renault financing the offer allows you to purchase Twingo E-Tech Electric from 40 euros per month with zero down payment, Megane E-Tech Electric from 190 euros per month, Scenic E-Tech Electric from 250 euros per month and Kangoo E-Tech Electric from 275 euros per month, all with zero down payment.

Play early

“The new automotive plan, presented by Minister Urso, announces measures that will be able to make an important contribution to the renewal of our country's fleet, promoting the adoption of vehicles with low or zero CO2 emissions by all categories of customers, with particular attention to those with lower economic capabilities – commented Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia – We at Renault have made an important decision by welcoming the initiative: anticipate the amount of incentives, thus confirming our commitment to promoting a positive commercial dynamic, convinced that a virtuous joint work of companies and institutions is the key to the development of more sustainable mobility, in Italy and in Europe”.